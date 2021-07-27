Speaker urges peaceful co-existence in Nasarawa

The Speaker of Nasarawa House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, has urged communities in the state to embrace unity and peaceful coexistence for development to thrive in the area.

Abdullahi made the call on Tuesday when he hosted different groups in Umaisha, Toto Local Government Area of the state.

The state’s third citizen said that the importance of unity and peaceful coexistence to the development of the country could not be overemphasised.

He described peace as the necessary requirement for development of every society.

“ Peace is priceless and non negotiable as well as key to societal development.

“Let us continue to live in unity, embrace peace and tolerate one another for development to thrive,” he said.

The speaker appreciated them for the visit and assured of his continued commitment to key into positive policies and programmes that would have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the area and the state at large.

According to him, Gov. Abdullahi Sule remains an upright leader with the fear of God and passion for the people of the state, especially with his security efforts and investment drive.

“ The governor is up and doing in developing the state,” the speaker said.

He called on the people of the area and the state at large to give their maximum support to Sule’s administration to succeed beyond 2023.

Earlier, Mr Usman Shafa, member representing Toto/ Gadabuke constituency in the state legislature, while leading the village head and community members of Shafan Kwatto, assured the speaker of their total support and loyalty.

He said that the visit was to appreciate the speaker for his purposeful leadership in the area and house and called for its sustenance.

On his part, the Nasarawa Commissioner for Health, Mr Ahmed Yahaya, while leading people of Toto Local Government Area, reassured the speaker of their support to him.

The commissioner said that the people of Toto would continue to support Sule to succeed beyond 2023 in order to enjoy more dividends of democracy. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...