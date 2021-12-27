Speaker urges more support, prayers for Gov. Sule who turns 62

The Speaker of Nasarawa House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, has called on the residents to pray and support Gov. Abdullahi Sule to succeed.

This, he said, would enable the citizens to enjoy more dividends of democracy and for the overall development of the state.

The speaker’s is contained in a statement issued on Sunday by his Press Secretary, Jibrin Gwamna, and made available to newsmen in Lafia.

The speaker felicitated Sule on his 62nd birthday celebration, which, he said, was worth celebrating.

He said the assembly under his watch would continue to give the governor all the necessary support to enable him to succeed in the task of providing quality leadership and good governance to the people.

Balarabe-Abdullahi prayed God to continue to protect, guide and grant the governor good health in the years ahead.

He noted that the governor had passion for the state and had shown greater desire to turn around the fortunes of the people of the state. (NAN)

