Speaker urges FRSC to redouble efforts to reduce auto-crashes

By Habibu Harisu

Speaker of Sokoto State House of Assembly, Alhaji Aminu Achida, has urged the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), to redouble its efforts at reducing incidences of road crashes in the country.Achida made the call on Thursday in Sokoto, when he presented an operational vehicle to the newly established Sifawa Outpost in Bodinga Local Government Area in the state.

The vehicle was received on behalf of the outpost by the FRSC Sector Commander in charge of Sokoto state, Mr Kabiru Yusuf-Nadabo.He said that lawmakers, along other residents, were following activities of the FRSC and urged them to sustain the operational modalities to reduce road crashes.Achida also appreciated the leadership of the corps for ensuring that a safe motoring environment was achieved in the state.

The speaker assured the corps of the assembly’s cooperation and support for the establishment of more outposts across the state.Earlier, Yusuf-Nadabo, said the visit was part of the sensitisation of the FRSC activities, especially with the new development of established outposts.He said that Gov. Aminu Tambuwal graciously approved the allocation of an office building to the corps at Sifawa for its smooth take off.Yusuf-Nadabo said that the FRSC Corps Marshal, Mr Dauda Biu, also approved the action in view of the need to have more traffic control mechanisms across the ever-busy Sokoto-Kebbi road.

He urged motorists to always obey traffic regulations to ensure safer roads towards and the protection of lives and properties.

The sector commander described speeding, loading and offences as responsible for many deaths and losses of properties on the highways. (NAN)

