Speaker tasks youths to take Gov. Sule’s policies, programmes to grassroots

By Mohammed Baba Busu

The Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, has called on youths of the state to embark on massive awareness creation on Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s policies and programmes at the grassroots level.

The speaker made the appeal while launching a group known as G-50 Umaisha at his residence in Lafia on Saturday.

Abdullahi described the initiative by the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs and Security, Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Umar Onairo, as a welcome development.

He noted that Onairo’s idea was aimed at creating massive awareness on the policies and programmes of the State Government and commended the initiator for his foresight.

The state number three citizen said that the governor has done a lot and still doing his best in developing the state and needed the support of all.

“I want to call on you to create more awareness on His Excellency, Engr. A A Sule’s policies and programmes at the grassroots.

“His Excellency has done well in almost all sectors of the economy such as education, health, agriculture, infrastructure and security.

“Let’s continue to support Gov. Sule and APC to succeed beyond 2023,” he said.

“I urge you to carry out massive campaigns on the developmental efforts of the governor; he has done a lot but people have limited knowledge of his efforts.

“No development can be achieved in a state of insecurity and governor Sule has done wonderfully well on security.

“Because before now in Toto LG traveling to Umaisha and other axis was very terrible but now it is a thing of the past, so we can now comfortably talk of development,” the speaker added.

He also commended Sule over his developmental strides in Toto Local Government Area and across the state.

Abdullahi emphasised that Toto Local Government Area remain the home of APC and called on his people to remain united and supportive of the government of the day.

Earlier, Onairo explained that tne project was designed to promote the current administration and solicited the support of the speaker towards actualising its objectives.

The initiator assured of their readiness to mobilise support for the governor, the speaker and APC to succeed beyond 2023.

The permanent secretary also assured the speaker of their loyalty and support at all times.

According to him, the group will be led by Mr Usman Umaisha, a former councilor, to create more public awareness on how accountability and transparency is been promoted in the administration of Sule as well as its developmental strides.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the brief event was attended by the member representing Toto/Gadabuke at the State Assembly, Mr Usman Shafa, and a former lawmaker, who is the State Coordinator of Bola Tinubu Campaign Organisation, Alhaji Yusuf Omaki. (NAN)

