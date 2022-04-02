Speaker tasks new APC National Chairman on inclusive governance

By Awayi Kuje

The Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, has urged the new National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, to provide an all inclusive governance to members of the party and Nigerians in general.



This, the speaker said, was to enable members of the party and other people to continue to contribute their quota to the development of the country.



Abdullahi made the call when he led APC members of the state House of Assembly on a congratulatory visit to Adamu at his Keffi country home on Saturday.



The speaker, who represent Umaisha/Ugya constituency, explained that they were at Adamu’s house to rejoice with him on his emergence as APC’s national chairman, offer advice and pledge their support.



“We are here to congratulate and rejoice with you on your emergence as APC National Chairman. Your emergence is the will of God. God gives power to whom ever he wishes.



“We are all your children and you are our father, we know your capacity and leadership qualities.



“I am assuring you of our 100 per cent loyalty and support to succeed.



“I want you to forgive those who might have wronged you; it is politics, some may be here and some may be there, but when the will of God manifest we unite and move together,” the speaker said.



Abdullahi also urged the people of the state and Nigerians to pray and support the new APC chairman to succeed.

Responding, Adamu appreciated the speaker and other members of the Assembly for the visit.



He assured of his readiness to carry members of the party along in order to ensure the victory of the party beyond 2023.



“I thank God Almighty and I thank President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, for the position.



“You are the voice of the people, part and parcel of the APC government.



“I need more of your support now than ever to succeed and to take the party to the greater height,” he said.



Adamu urged APC members and other stakeholders of the party to continue to unite and work tirelessly for the victory of the party beyond 2023.



“Go and emphasise more on methodology, go and register more voters because this will also give your people more democratic dividends,” he charged the legislators.



The new APC chairman also urged the lawmakers to mobilise their constituents for the ongoing voters registration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). (NAN)

