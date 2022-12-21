Speaker tasks Kano assembly workers on dedication to duty

By Muhammad Nur

Speaker, Kano House of Assembly, Hamisu Chidari, has tasked the state legislative staff to rededicate themselves to duty for effective service delivery.

Chidari said this on Wednesday in Kano when he received an award from the state chapter of Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN).

“I commend the foresight of the union’s leaders for honoring me, principal officers and the ninth assembly in general,” he said.

The speaker said that the award would hopefully enhance unity between the house leadership and the workers.

He called on the workers to be dedicated in the discharge of their duties.

Earlier, the state PASAN Chairman, Mr Bashir Yahaya said that the award was in recognition of the legislators’ selfless service to humanity.

He said that the passage of the State House of Assembly Commission Bill, helped in elevating some staff including the clerk and deputy clerk among others.

Yahaya also commended his colleagues for proposing a new salary scale for the parliamentary staff toward boosting their morale for better productivity.(NAN)