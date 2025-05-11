Speaker Tajudeen Abbas Mourns Passing of Mother-in-Law, Hajiya Rahama

The family of Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has been thrown into mourning following the passing of Hajiya Rahama, the mother of the Speaker, after a brief illness at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Shika, Zaria. She was laid to rest at the Tukur-Tukur cemetery in Zaria after Jumma’at prayers on Friday.

By Chimezie Godfrey

In a statement issued by Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, the younger brother of the deceased and a director at the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), it was confirmed that Hajiya Rahama, who was also the mother of Hajiya Hussaina, the Speaker’s first wife, passed away on Friday. The burial was attended by prominent family members, friends, and dignitaries, including Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, Chief Whip of the House, Hon. Usman Bello Kumo, and Minority Whip, Hon. Ali Isa. Also in attendance were various district heads from the Zazzau Emirate and revered Islamic clerics.

Speaker Abbas expressed his profound grief, describing the late Hajiya Rahama as a pillar of strength and virtue. “I am deeply saddened by the passing of our mother, Hajiya Rahmatu Bello Mukaddas, who was more than a mother-in-law to me. She lived a virtuous life worthy of emulation. Not only was she a peacemaker, but she was also a symbol of unity. She leaves behind a legacy of selflessness, tolerance, and love,” Abbas said.

Hajiya Rahama was widely known for her unwavering commitment to her family and community. Suleiman, while confirming her death, noted that her life was a testament to compassion and service. “She was a woman of exceptional virtue who embodied the spirit of motherhood for all. Her nurturing nature and dedication to the well-being of those around her will forever be remembered,” he said.

The family has called for prayers for the soul of the departed and for the strength to bear the loss. “We invite all who knew Hajiya Rahama to join us in honoring her memory, reflecting on the values she instilled in us, and carrying forward her spirit of kindness and generosity,” Suleiman added.

The late Hajiya Rahama is survived by her children and grandchildren, who have vowed to uphold her legacy of compassion, unity, and selflessness.