Speaker says, ECOWAS keen on ensuring peaceful democratic process in Cape Verde, Gambia

Hon. Sidie Tunis, Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, has said that the regional body was keen on ensuring a peaceful democratic process in the Republic of Cape Verde and the Gambia as both countries prepare for their Presidential elections.

Tunis stated this on arrival in Cape Verde where he led an ECOWAS Parliament’s delegation on a fact-finding mission to the country.

The Directorate of Communications, ECOWAS Parliament, in a statement issued to Journalists on Wednesday quoted Tunis as saying that the delegation was in Cape Verde to gather information from stakeholders on the country’s electoral process.

According to Tunis, this would enable the ECOWAS Parliament identify the good as well as possible shortcomings of the electoral process with the aim of ensuring peaceful conduct of a free and fair election.

“ECOWAS Parliament is keen on ensuring peaceful democratic process in the Republic of Cape Verde and the Gambia, as both countries prepare for their Presidential elections later this year.

“Regional peace and stability is only possible when political stakeholders are constantly engaged and reminded of their constitutional roles.

“We are on a fact-finding mission to Praia, as you know, in October, this country will be having its Presidential elections and as Parliamentarians and as the Community’s Parliament, we find it necessary to come in.

“To look at the process, engage stakeholders, civil societies and even the Presidential candidates in a bid to ensure that there is peace and security in the entire electoral process.

“And also to ensure that the region remains peaceful and encourage the Electoral institutions to conduct a free and fair election. That is my Prayer”, Tunis said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while in the country, Tunis and his delegation are expected to meet with Dr Austelino Correia, Acting President of Cape Verde, and Dr Miryan Viera, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs. (NAN)

