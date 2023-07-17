Speaker of Singapore’s parliament resigns

Speaker of Singapore’s parliament Tan Chuan-Jin resigned on Monday after coming under fire recently for a comment he made during a parliament sitting.

He resigned as the speaker, a member of parliament, and also as a member of the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP).

A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office also showed that the country’s Tampines Group Representation Constituency Member of Parliament Cheng Li Hui has also resigned.

According to the statement, their resignations are necessary to maintain the high standards of propriety and personal conduct that the PAP has upheld all these years.

While speaking to media, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong noted that deputy speaker Jessica Tan will be the acting speaker, and he will nominate a new speaker by the next sitting of parliament on Aug. 1.

Lee added that he had no plan to call an immediate general election, which is due by 2025. (Xinhua/NAN)

