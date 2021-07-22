Speaker mourns late Etsu Chikun of Kaduna, describes him as exemplary leader

The Speaker, Kaduna State House of , Alhaji Yusuf Zailani, has expressed deep sadness the demise of his royal highness, Dr Danjuma Barde, the Etsu Chikun of Kaduna, who is popularly known as (SA Gbagyi).

Zailani expressed his condolence in a signed by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Ibrahim Danfulani, and made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Kaduna.

“I am deeply saddened by the demise of the Etsu Chikun, who provided exemplary leadership and worked with dedication, to promote integration among the diverse population of the chiefdom,” Zailani said.

The Speaker also visited the late Etsu’s palace and consoled the council, his family, friends, the and people of Kaduna State.

He said that the elevation of Dr Barde to first class status was announced in 2018, in recognition of his contributions to and harmony in the State

.

“He was once a member of the Kaduna State House of , during former Governor Ahmed Makarfi’s administration,” the added.

The first-class ruler died in the early hours of Wednesday.

The Speaker prayed for the repose of his soul and that the good Lord grant him eternal rest,“ he said. (NAN)

