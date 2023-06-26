Speaker, House of Reps appoints 33 aides

By Haruna Salami

The Speaker of House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has made some fresh appointments in his office “for effective delivery of his legislative agenda for the 10th House of Representatives”.

This was contained in a press release signed by Musa Abdullahi Krishi, (Special Adviser Media and Publicity) to the Speaker, House of Representatives.

The appointments include Engr. Jamil Ahmed Muhammed (Dep. Chief of staff, Administration), Dr. Dunkwu Chamberlain (Dep. Chief of Staff, Legislative), Hon. Ahmed Dayyabu Safana (Special Adviser, Special Duties) and Dr. Hamisu Ibrahim Kubau (Special Adviser, Political Matters).

Those appointed as Special Assistants include Barr. Samuel Ajayi (Special Assistant, Legal Matters), Barr. Osazee Melody Ogundijie (Special Assistant, Legislative Matters), Barr. Aminu Ramalan (Special Assistant, Finance), Amb. Ibrahim Hamidu Gusau (Special Assistant, International and Interparliamentory Affairs), Lamir Umar Ibrahim – (Special Assistant, Youth Matters), Yetunde Adeniji (Special, Assistant, Women Affairs) and Hon. Raphael Nnana Igbokwe (Special Assistant, Inter-governmental Affairs).

Others are Zakari Aliyu (Principal Private Secretary), Leke Bayeiwu (Chief Press Secretary), Nura Adamu (Special Assistant, Broadcast Media), Ahmed Baba Musa (Special Assistant, Print Media), Olabamiji Enitan Jowosimi (Special Assistant, New Media), Aliyu Garba Waziri (Special Assistant, Executive Relations and Job Creation), Mohammed Salame (Special Assistant, Information and Communication Technology – ICT), Hon. Friday Itulah (Special Assistant, Political Matters (South South), Hon. Godfrey Gaiya (Special Assistant, Political matters (North West), Hanmation Mark Tersoo (Special Assistant, Political Matters (North Central), Hon. Zakari Galadima (Special Assistant, Political Matters (North East), Abdulsalam Babakayode (Special Assistant, Political Matters (South West), Hon. Okwudili Christopher Ezenwankwo (Special Assistant, Political Matters (South East), Hon. Abdulahi Sa’ad Abdulkadir – Special assistant, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Those appointed as Legislative aides are Lawal Shehu Aliyu (Senior Legislative Aide, New Media 1), Mary Ann Uju Onyejimbe (Senior Legislative Aide), Nura Mustapha (Senior Legislative Aide), Yahaya Aminu Pate, (Senior Legislative Aide, Personal Assistant), Auwal Usman Kombani (Senior legislative Aide, New Media II), Victor Ngun (Senior Legislative Aide, Visual Communication, Andrew Fabian (Senior Legislative Aide, Photography and David Adebayo Dolapo (Senior Legislative Aide, Official Videographer).

The Speaker advised the new political appointees to discharge their duties in compliance with the new Schedule of Duties in the Office of the Speaker and utmost commitment to the implementation of the Legislative Agenda of the 10th House of Representatives.

According to the statement, all the appointments take immediate effect.

