Speaker Gbajabiamila Celebrates Rep. Chike Okafor @49

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila on Wednesday led a group of members to celebrate with the member representing Ehime Mbano/Ihitte Uboma/ Obowo, Federal Constituency of Imo State, Rep. Chike Okafor on his 49th birthday.

Gbajabiamila who repeated his warm tradition of sending birthday cakes to outstanding members of the House on their birthday, further extended his show of love by leading a group of lawmakers to Okafor’s office at the National Assembly complex immediately after plenary on Wednesday.

The Speaker in his brief remarks before joining the Imo lawmaker to cut his birthday cake described him as an asset to the legislature. He recalled the contributions of the lawmaker from the 8th assembly to the current assembly, describing him as good ambassador to the Green Chamber.

He said: “You have been with us here in the House for several years and your input in the House, your representation of your people cannot be underestimated. You’re a great legislator, you have been very supportive. My prayer is that God continues to spare your life, that He will continue to protect you, that the sky will the beginning for you and not the limit.

“You have been one of the more productive legislators. From the last assembly where you were you headed the House Committee on Healthcare Services, even as commissioner of Finance in Imo State, your records speak for you. I congratulate you on behalf of the leadership of the House and pray that God continues to be with you”.

