Speaker of the House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara has expressed grief over the death of former Inspector-General of Police and Chairman, Arewa Consultative Forum, Alhaji Ibrahim Coomasie, who died on Thursday.

Dogara, in a message signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Mr Turaki Hassan, in Abuja on Friday, described the late Sardaunan Katsina as an illustrious Nigerian and eminent statesman.

He noted that the deceased served the country meritoriously and dutifully, both in his eventful career in the Nigeria police and in retirement.

“This is indeed a huge loss, especially at this trying time of security challenges when the country is in dire need of professional advice and elderly guidance from people of the ex-IGP’s calibre.

“But we must take solace in the fact that the late Coomasie left a legacy of professionalism and selfless service to the country and humanity.

“He will continue to be remembered for his outstanding courage, discipline and exemplary leadership, both in service as the police helmsman and in retirement.

“My sincere condolences to his immediate family, the government and people of Katsina State over this great loss,“ he said.

Born on March 18, 1942, the late Coomasie had his education within and outside Nigeria, including the Detective Training College, Wakefield, UK and Washington DC, U.S.