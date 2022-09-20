Speaker calls for unity, peace among Nigerians

By Awayi Kuje

The Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, has urged Nigerians to continue to unite and embrace peace, irrespective of their affiliations for development to thrive.

The speaker made the call on Tuesday while playing host to Kwararafa Women Association of Nigeria, Nasarawa State in Lafia.He said that the importance of unity and peace to societal development could not be overemphsised, hence the need of his call in that direction.He urged Nigerians to use their culture to promote unity and peace for the overall development of the country.“

I want to appreciate you for your visit. I am indeed please with your presence and for identifying with me.“Kwararafa is our own, every son and daughter of Kwararafa is our own. We must bring ourselves together.“As there will be no development without peace and unity.“Let’s all unite, embrace peace and tolerate one another irrespective of our affiliations for societal development,” he said.

The speaker commended the group for promoting Kwararafa culture and called for its sustenance.Earlier, Hajiya Kaltume Ogah, the Chairperson of the state Kwararafa Women Association in Nigeria, said that the visit was to identify with the speaker as one of their own in the house.“We are here to identify with the speaker as one of our own and to initimate you of our existence.“We are also here to present you with a gift, that is to decorate you with Kwararafa attire,” he said.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the visit featured decoration of the speaker with Kwararafa tradtional attire by the association.(NAN)

