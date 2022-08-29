Speaker calls for unity among Delta PDP stakeholders for 2023

By Mercy Oborevwori

The Speaker of the Delta House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, has called for unity among the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders toward winning the state 2023 governorship election.



He said this in a statement by his his Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu on Monday in Asaba.



Oborevwori was reacting to the Court of Appeal ruling which recognised him as the duty elected PDP governorship candidate for the state.



“Today, the Appeal Court, Abuja has given judgement in my favour.



”This is our victory and it is for all of us because we are one family. Therefore, let us put the past behind us now and join forces together towards winning the main general elections for PDP in 2023.



“I have implicit confidence in our judicial system as it remains the last hope of the common man.



“I am so glad with the judgement of today. I commend the judiciary for this judgement. To God be the glory,” he said.



The Speaker, also the National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, said that the judgement has further confirmed the judiciary as the last hope of a common man.



”This victory at the Appeal Court today is dedicated to our Almighty God and the people of the state.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Court of Appeal in Abuja on Monday reversed the judgment of the Federal High Court, Abuja, sacking Oborevwori as the governorship candidate of the PDP in the state.



A three-member panel of the appellate court, led by Justice Peter Ige, held that the Federal High Court lacked the jurisdiction to have entertained the suit by David Edevbie on the grounds that the cause of action hads not crystallised as at when the suit was filed.



The appellate court held that Edevbie failed to prove his claim that Oborevwori supplied false and forged academic credentials and other documents to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in aid of his qualification for the governorship election.

The court added that Justice Taiwo Taiwo (now retired) who delivered the July 7, judgement, erred when he upheld Edevbie’s claims after finding that the cause of action has not crystallised because Oborevwori’s name was not yet submitted to INEC and published.(NAN)

