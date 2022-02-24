Speaker assures of victory for APC in Imo by-election

By Ikechukwu Iweajunwa

Speaker of Imo House of Assembly, Kennedy Ibeh, has assured of victory for All Progressives Congress (APC) in Feb. 24, Okpala state constituency by-election.

Ibeh, who was accompanied by his deputy, Amara Iwuanyawu, said this when he addressed party supporters at the APC rally on Thursday in Owerri.

He said that the victory of APC candidate was certain, especially with the good governance of Gov. Hope Uzodimma, the party leader in the state.

Ibeh said that Uzodimma’s quality leadership was a guarantee for victory for APC in the state.

“I can assure you all that the governor’s performance has guaranteed our victory in Ngor-Okpala, APC has the best candidate for this election.

“As the speaker of the 9th assembly, I can assure you all that Mr Blyden Amajiruonwu will represent Ngor-Okpala state constituency very well,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the House declared Ngor-Okpala constituency seat vacant, after the former lawmaker Mr Ngor-Okpala Okereke absconded from his duties.(NAN)

