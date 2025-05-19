‎Speaker Abbas pledges Bongu-Guyuk Road inclusion in 2026 budget

‎



‎Bàlanga (Gombe State) – The Speaker of the 10th National Assembly, Tajudeen Abbas, has assured that the road linking Tallase-Bangu in Gombe State to Guyuk in Adamawa State would be included in the 2026 national budget.



‎By Hajara Leman



‎Abbas made this promise while inaugurating a 7-kilometre road project initiated by Alhaji Ali Isa, the member representing Balanga/Billiri Federal Constituency, at Tallase, the headquarters of Bàlanga Local Government in Gombe on Monday.



‎The Speaker commended Isa’s dedication to infrastructural development in his constituency and expressed optimism that the remaining 7 kilometres of the road would soon be completed.



‎“The Federal Government is committed to improving road infrastructure across the country, and I assure you that the remaining 7 kilometres of the Bangu-Guyuk road will be prioritised in the 2026 budget,” Abbas stated.



‎The project is expected to significantly ease the movement of goods and services, boosting economic activities in the region once completed.



‎Abbas also urged all representatives to emulate Ali Isa by delivering the dividends of democracy to their constituencies, irrespective of party affiliations.



‎In his remarks, Isa, the member representing Balanga/Billiri Federal Constituency and the Minority Whip, noted that the Speaker also inaugurated the Kulo-Kwasi Road (about 4km), and the Cham Township road network, which span approximately 5km.



‎“Due to my unwavering commitment to delivering as many infrastructural projects as possible, I am also constructing the Laushi-Daji Road in Billiri LGA and the Dadiya Road in Balanga LGA,” he said.



‎“The new roads are expected to boost socio-economic and agricultural activities in our constituency, with the main objective of creating job opportunities and reducing poverty.



‎“In addition to roads, we have also completed more than 30 schools in various communities, installed over 40 solar-powered boreholes,



‎and provided solar street lights in more than 60 villages.



‎“We built clinics, supported the completion of churches and mosques, and built a church and mosque at the Government Girls Secondary School in Tiksir, Cham, among other interventions,” Isa added.



‎In his speech, the PDP leader in Gombe and former Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Ibrahim Dankwambo, commended Speaker Abbas for the leadership demonstrated in stabilising the National Assembly and securing the unwavering support of its members.



‎The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the highlight of the event was the presentation of ambulances to three primary health care centres, Hilux vehicles to the Police, NSCDC, and DSS, as well as empowerment items to over 2,000 beneficiaries in the condtituency . (NAN)



