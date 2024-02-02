Speaker Abbas hails Dangote on Senegal’s highest recognition

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen Ph.D, has congratulated the President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, on his conferment with Senegal’s highest national honour, the National Order of the Lion by President Macky Sall.



Speaker Abbas noted that the Senegal’s highest national honour bestowed on Dangote was a testimony of his attributes as a worthy business ambassador of not just Nigeria but also the entire African continent.

He added that the recognition showed Senegal’s appreciation of the fact that Alhaji Aliko Dangote is not just a business mogul but an outstanding industrialist with a far-reaching impact both within and outside his country of origin, Nigeria.



“I applaud Alhaji Aliko Dangote for his industry, enterprise and commitment to creating jobs and economic opportunities for our brothers and sisters in Nigeria and across Africa, as well as contributing to their economies, which this honour further affirms.



“These impacts have provided the needed shock absorbers for individuals and families as a buffer complementing socioeconomic drive of governments in the subregion.



“I, therefore, congratulate Alhaji Dangote for this honour and recognition, and wish him the very best in his endeavours,” the Speaker said.



The National Order of the Lion is an Order from Senegal instituted on October 22,1960, and awarded for both civil and military distinguished contributions.



The Order is one of two Senegalese national Orders, the other one being the Order of Merit.



