Speaker Abbas eulogizes Gov. Uba Sani at 53

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D, has eulogized the Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, on the occasion of his 53rd birthday.

Governor Uba Sani, who assumed office on May 29, 2023, clocks 53 on Sunday.

In his congratulatory message to Governor Sani, Speaker Abbas lauded the Kaduna State governor for being bold and courageous in his leadership.

Noting that Governor Uba Sani is an experienced administrator who has served his country at different levels, including being a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Speaker Abbas said the governor has since endeared himself to the people of Kaduna State.

At 53, Speaker Abbas said, Governor Uba Sani has achieved a lot and still has many milestones to cover, which he said would be of immense benefit to the people of Kaduna State and Nigerians in general.

The Speaker, who represents Zaria Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, assured Governor Sani of his commitment to partnering with him to bring dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

Speaker Abbas, who prayed Allah to grant the governor more years on earth, good health, grace and wisdom to govern Kaduna State successfully, expressed his confidence in Senator Sani to bring smiles to the faces of Kaduna people.

