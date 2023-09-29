Speaker Abbas congratulates Gov. Uba Sani on tribunal victory

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D, has congratulated the Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, on his victory at the governorship election tribunal on Thursday.

The Speaker said Gov. Sani’s victory at the tribunal has affirmed the massive support he received from the people of Kaduna State during the March governorship election.

Speaker Abbas noted that the Kaduna State governor had already started justifying the trust and the support he got from his people by initiating people-oriented programmes and projects in the state.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, the Speaker said he was satisfied with the tribunal judgment as most of the people from Kaduna State are.

The Speaker urged Gov. Sani to use his tribunal victory to rally round all politicians in the state, irrespective of their inclination, for the betterment of the people.

He also called on those in the opposition, especially the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to sheathe their sword and join hands with the governor to work for the state.

