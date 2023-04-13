Speaker 10th House of Reps: I’m not in the race to compete with men – Miriam Onuoha



By Haruna Salami

One of the aspirants for the Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives, Miriam Onuoha has said she is not in the race to compete with the men, but to work with them as a team player for the benefit of Nigeria.

Miriam who declared at a press conference in Abuja Wednesday under “the Unity Assembly” said the 10th Assembly promises to be a water shed of some sort for Nigeria’s fledgling democracy, adding that “a dynamic team player to stem the tide of our dwindling economy and the leader who understands citizen’s consideration and participation is what Nigeria truly needs”.

The Honourable member who represents Isiala-Mbano, Onuimo and Okigwe Federal Constituency of Imo State said she is from a humble Nigerian community with a lot of respect for men, reason she said her ambition has received a lot of support from her colleagues across gender.

“I honorably call for my fellow contestants to support me, a woman with competence, integrity, vision driven mission and a true display of diversity as well as inclusive leadership centered on equity.

“My emergence will create opportunities for NASS-stakeholders engagement to provide access for public participation in law making.

Accordingly, she is in the race “to bring fresh ideas and pragmatic solutions to the harrowing current challenges of national cohesion to proffer a new Legislative Agenda for addressing the current debilitating issues of our dwindling economy, mass poverty, promoting bills that support massive industrialization of the economy to create more jobs, inclusivity and unity of the Nigerian State”.

Believing that Nigeria is at the threshold of history, she is convinced that the incoming government has heard loud and clear, the current hues, cries and aspirations of the Nigerian youths and as such, she has no modicum of doubt that her speakership of the 10th Assembly, will very much, help the Tinubu government to focus empowerment of the people, including youth and women of every region and works 100% for the people to deliver the promises that my fellow Nigerians have long yearned for through the instrumentality of the House of Representatives”.

She said the emergency of the dwindling number of women in parliament calls for a deliberate action, an action that will bridge the gender gap, an action that is a call for the leadership of the National Assembly to embrace the stance for a woman of competence and experience.

Using Tinubu as an example, she said “no doubt our President-elect, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a he-for-she who has always empowered women in all spheres of life, having picked a woman as his running mate as the governor of Lagos state and also supported his amiable wife to become a senator in the parliament in line with the goals of the UN’S 35% affirmative action for women.

Therefore, her election as the speaker House of Representatives will afford Nigeria the rare opportunity of “killing the two ubiquitous birds of gender balancing and youth inclusiveness in its political/leadership landscape, with one stone”.

“Truthfully, I, Princess Miriam amply represents the twin engine essence of Nigeria’s youth and female status quo whom the circumstances of our political exigencies have made an endangered and vulnerable specie.

“Again, the issues of regional balancing in the nation’s leadership equation is also another veritable national challenge that my election to the speakership of the House of Representatives will address and resolve simultaneously in the interest of National Unity, Peace and inclusion.

“I am armed with a remarkable educational resume, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Estate Management from the illustrious university of Lagos Akoka and a Masters in Environmental Planning & Protection, University of Abuja. I equally have a rich professional exposure that straddles the Estate/Facility Management, Environmental consultancy and logistics, the International Development and Civil Society Sector.

Thus, having gained very extensive professional cum business experience in the course of my career seamlessly, she described herself as “a quintessential entrepreneur, boardroom strategist, vis-à-vis an avid player in the real estate, facility management, and management consultancy sectors of our economy.

“I also bring extensive and robust political experience to the table having held multiple political appointments before being consecutively elected as a member of the 9th and 10th Assemblies representing the good people of Isiala-Mbano, Onuimo and Okigwe Federal Constituency of Imo State, a position that amply offered me the opportunity to establish myself as a legislator per excellence with three Bills to my credit and stellar performances in major committees of the House of Representatives, including as pioneer Chairman House Committee on Disability.

She summarised her blueprint into a 7-Point agenda thus:

“Digitization of activities of Rules and Business Committee to improve effective record management without conflicts.

“Introduce periodic strategic Executive-Legislature dialogue for effective intervention by NASS.

“Create opportunity for NASS-Stakeholders engagement to provide access for public participation in the law-making process and improve public awareness of role of the legislature.

“Improve legislative policy action to promote the interest of Women and vulnerable groups (Gender responsive budgeting, introduction of sign language interpreters during plenaries and other House Business among others).

“Facilitate periodic capacity development programs for leadership of Committees and Members to address common and emerging issues.

“Promote unity and cohesion, improve welfare of members across party lines and Geo-political divide.

“Enhance Committees’ financial independence to promote their effectiveness”.