Space Science Technology: NASRDA harps on private sector collaboration for development

The National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA), says it is imperative for the private sector to engage in the liberalisation of space science and technology industry.

Dr Halilu Shaba, the Director-General, NASRDA, said this in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja by Dr Felix Ale, the Head of Media and Corporate Communications.

Shaba had during a visit by a delegation from Proforce Limited, a specialised manufacturer of armoured vehicles, said it was important for the private sector to key in to promote socio-economic growth.

“If the private sector is a key player, it will help in actualising the full benefits of the country’s Space Programme for socio-economic development.

“ NASRDA is receptive toward solution-driven companies with proven economic strength, as such collaboration will help in developing the nation’s Space sector.

“In spite of our challenges, NASRDA is legitimately empowered to provide the needed technology, infrastructure and manpower to facilitate the innovations and solutions that this partnership will provide to improve the quality of lives in Africa.’’

Shaba said the agency would ensure support in every mutual interest, “also, we will start necessary procedures for a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU),’’ he said.

The Group Managing Director of Proforce Limited, Mr Ade Ogundeyin said their achievements would complement objectives of the Space Agency.

Ogundeyin said the company was willing to assist improve the security architecture and artificial intelligence of defence in the country.

According to him, NASRDA is a worthy partner with the essential abilities for real-time surveillance and joint development of the Nigerian Space sector. (NAN)

