Soyinka’s Legacy and the burden of Olorikunkun, By Osmund Agbo

On October 2, 1996, the world-renowned American cyclist Lance Armstrong faced a devastating blow: a diagnosis of testicular cancer. Just as his career was set to reach new heights, this harrowing news sent shockwaves through his life and the hearts of his devoted fans. But Armstrong, embodying an indomitable spirit, refused to be defeated by this formidable adversary. He embarked on a grueling journey of treatment, confronting his illness with the same tenacity that defined his cycling career.

Emerging from this battle, Armstrong made a historic return to professional cycling. From 1999 to 2005, he achieved the unimaginable, winning the Tour de France a record seven consecutive times. His astonishing comeback story transcended sports, becoming a powerful symbol of hope and resilience for cancer patients worldwide. The yellow Livestrong wristbands he championed were worn with pride, representing unwavering determination and the fight against cancer.

Armstrong’s impact extended beyond the race track. Through his Livestrong Foundation, he raised millions for cancer research, providing crucial support and resources for those affected by the disease. To many Americans, he became more than a sports hero; he was a superhero, a beacon of strength and a symbol of human spirit’s capacity to overcome the greatest of trials.

However, even heroes are not without flaws. Unlike Caesar’s wife, Armstrong was not beyond reproach. His legacy was severely tarnished when it was revealed that he had been involved in one of the most sophisticated doping programs in the history of sports. For years, he had vehemently denied using performance-enhancing drugs, but in 2012, following a thorough investigation by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), he was stripped of his Tour de France titles and banned from professional cycling for life.

In a 2013 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Armstrong finally admitted to doping. The admission shocked his fans, leaving them reeling from the demystification of their hero. A colleague of mine shared how her husband, a devoted Armstrong fan, was so devastated by the news that he skirted the edges of depression for months.

This sense of betrayal mirrors what many of us die-hard Kongi fans feel regarding the current controversy surrounding our superhero, Wole Soyinka. Soyinka wasn’t caught doping like Armstrong, but his recent utterances have left us feeling uneasy about how he will be remembered.

Wole Soyinka has not committed acts as egregious as Lance Armstrong, but like Armstrong and all humans, he is imperfect. Recognizing that even our heroes can err should inspire us to approach their actions with greater understanding and less hostility.

When high-profile figures such as Father Camillus Mbaka, Chukwuma Soludo, or even a Wole Soyinka launch attacks on someone like Peter Obi, it often appears unfair and diminishes the attacker to a bully taking cheap shots. Peter Obi is known for his respectful and measured public demeanor, and attacking him feels akin to killing a mockingbird—an unjust assault on a figure who embodies decency and civility.

Obi has consistently shown respect and conciliation, even visiting Soyinka despite the unsavory comments the Nobel Laureate had made about him and the Obidient movement. However, Soyinka, feeling the sting of brutal attacks on his reputation by Obidients, struggles to separate internet trolls, some of whom support Obi, from Obi himself. He seems to believe that Peter Obi could silence his detractors with a mere wave of his hand, which is overly simplistic.

In the lead-up to the 2023 presidential election, a faction of the Pyrates Confraternity, an organization founded by Soyinka, released a derogatory “baba wey no well” song mocking Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Soyinka was mortified, undoubtedly because they acted without his consent. The notion that the Obidients, an amorphous and loosely organized group, operate under the direct command of Peter Obi is beyond imagination.

Fact is, the controversy surrounding Wole Soyinka’s recent comments isn’t solely about his critique of Peter Obi. The deeper issue lies in the perceived shift of a man long seen as a symbol of resistance, morality, and sanity—a stalwart against military dictators and political deceit—now seeming reluctant to criticize Bola Tinubu. Despite the opacity and controversies surrounding Tinubu’s rise, Soyinka’s stance appears tempered by his long-standing personal relationship with him. This implicit bias has complicated matters for Soyinka.

Soyinka has never concealed his fondness for Tinubu, whom he affectionately calls “Oloribunkun” (the stubborn one). Their friendship dates back to the NADECO days, a bond forged in the crucible of resistance against the Abacha regime. Both men were exiled during those dark times, with Soyinka famously escaping Nigeria on a motorcycle via the Benin border. Abacha subsequently sentenced him to death in absentia. Upon Soyinka’s return from exile in 1998, following Abacha’s demise, Tinubu and his wife, Remi, played a crucial role in helping Soyinka and his family resettle in Lagos while their home in Ogun State was being renovated. This deep sense of indebtedness during a critical period of his life undoubtedly influences Soyinka’s current stance.

Understanding this context, we must remember that Soyinka, despite his legendary status, is human. His actions and affiliations are shaped by personal history and relationships, reminding us that even our most revered figures can be swayed by loyalty and gratitude. Recognizing this human complexity should prompt us to approach the situation with a nuanced perspective, acknowledging that heroes, too, have their biases and vulnerabilities

Soyinka is burdened by the baggage of friendship. Like all of us, implicit biases come into play when friends are involved. This doesn’t make us bad; it just makes us human. Yet, as a revered public figure, Soyinka is well aware that his actions and utterances are bound to provoke varied responses. Recently, he has faced relentless personal attacks from internet trolls, overshadowing more constructive critiques of his actions.

At 89, Wole Soyinka stands as a towering figure, a living legend whose extraordinary achievements defy mere cataloging. While it’s fair to debate his actions and statements, labeling this revered figure with terms like “bigot” or “charlatan” is profoundly insulting. Few Nigerians can parallel his lifelong dedication to addressing the nation’s challenges. As Nigeria’s foremost literary icon and a fearless activist, Soyinka has repeatedly risked his life for the greater good. His global recognition has significantly enhanced Nigeria’s international image and inspired millions worldwide. These are irrefutable truths.

Criticism is a natural part of public life, especially for someone of Soyinka’s stature. However, we must balance our critiques with respect and an understanding of his humanity. He is a man whose contributions to literature and activism have shaped Nigeria and the world, deserving of thoughtful consideration rather than thoughtless condemnation.

To reduce his rich, productive life to a single political misstep is ludicrous and absurd. Soyinka himself once said, “I don’t know any other way to live but to wake up every day armed with my convictions, not yielding them to the threat of danger and to the power and force of people who might despise me.” He is accustomed to criticism, having endured much over the years, but the onslaught from digital detractors is particularly vicious and relentless. No one can get used to that.

It’s time for internet trolls and digital reprobates to redirect their energies towards a productive venture, namely; holding those in positions of public trust accountable. A single mistake cannot overshadow a lifetime of achievements. Let the man breathe.

Osmund Agbo is the author of ‘Black Grit, White Knuckles: The Philosophy of Black Renaissance’ and a fiction work titled “The Velvet Court: Courtesan Chronicles,” along with other publications.