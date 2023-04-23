Soyinka, Adesola, Awe to headline 2023 World  Book Day special reading



By Chimezie Godfrey The Ibadan Book Club, in partnership with the Conference of Southwest Writers, is excited to announce its plan to celebrate the 2023 World Book Day with a book reading event. Acvording to a statement Sunday, the celebration, which will take place on April 29th, 2023 at the Oyo State Library Board in Dugbe, Ibadan by 12PM, will feature three special guest readers, Soyinka Abayomi Yusuf, Taiwo Fauziyyah Adesola and Awe Jésùjoba Isaac.



The 2023 World Book Day celebration in Ibadan promises to be an exciting event that will bring together writers, book lovers, and literary enthusiasts from all over the Southwest region. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from three distinguished writers, engage in discussions about literature and culture, and participate in book readings. The Ibadan Book Club and the Conference of Southwest Writers are committed to promoting a culture of reading and writing in Nigeria, and the 2023 World Book Day celebration is just one of their many efforts towards achieving this goal. They believe that reading and writing are essential tools for personal and societal development and that investing in literature and culture will ultimately benefit Nigeria as a whole.

The 2023 World Book Day celebration in Ibadan is open to the public, and everyone is encouraged to attend. Whether you are a seasoned bookworm or just starting on your reading journey, the event promises to be an inspiring and enlightening experience. So mark your calendars for April 29th, 2023, and join us at the Oyo State Library Board in Dugbe, Ibadan, for an unforgettable celebration of books and reading. Soyinka Abayomi Yusuf is a highly motivated individual with a passion for education, agriculture, and community development. He began his academic journey at Ibadan Municipal Government IMG BCJA Apata Ibadan, where he acquired a solid foundation in education.

After his secondary school education, Soyinka re-enrolled at Oluyole Estate Grammar School Ring Road to obtain his Senior School Certificate in both WAEC and NECO. He then proceeded to The Polytechnic Ibadan Saki Satellite Campus Saki Oyo State Nigeria, where he obtained his ND in Banking and Finance. Not one to rest on his laurels, Soyinka pursued a career in cooperative, economic, and management by obtaining his HND from Federal Cooperative College Ibadan. He is currently pursuing a BSc in Espam Formation University Republic of Benin.

In addition to his academic achievements, Soyinka is a native of Ibadan land and a talented architectural draftsman and small-scale farmer. He is also a prolific writer and a committed member of the Rotaract Club of Federal Cooperative College Eleyele, Ibadan. Soyinka is a member of several organizations dedicated to community development, including FAO Farmer, NDE SADTS Oyo State Nigeria, MSSN, NASFAT, and currently MCAN Ibadan South West Local Government MCLO. With his diverse skillset and commitment to excellence, Soyinka is poised to make a significant impact in his community and beyond.

Taiwo Fauziyyah Adesola is a highly talented individual with a diverse range of skills and experience. With a background in graphic design, fashion design, and programming, Fauziyyah possesses a unique combination of creativity and technical proficiency. She is also a young Nigerian poet and a talented creative writer who aspires to become a publisher someday. Despite her many accomplishments, Fauziyyah remains grounded and lives with her parents in the city of Ibadan. Her passion for the arts, coupled with her strong work ethic, has earned her a reputation as a promising young talent in various industries, and she continues to work hard to achieve her goals and make a name for herself in the world of art and design.

Awe Jésùjoba Isaac, also known by his poetic alias, ‘Jọba the poète’, or simply ‘Jọba’. He is a multifaceted individual who identifies himself as both a poet and a fashion model. Awe is a distinguished alumnus of the University of Ilorin, Kwara State, Nigeria, where he earned a degree in Counsellor Education. He discovered his passion for poetry back in 2008 while he was in secondary school and has been honing his skills ever since. Along the way, he also ventured into spoken word poetry, and he performed for the first time in 2018.

You can find Awe on Instagram by following his handle @jesu_joba or searching for his name Awe, Jesujoba Isaac/’Jobathepoete’ on any other platform. With his unique blend of talent and creativity, Awe is a rising star in the world of poetry and fashion, and he continues to push himself to new heights in both fields.