Sowunmi sues PDP, wants court to compel Damagum, NWC to call NEC meeting

A Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) governorship aspirant in Ogun during the 2023 general elections, Segun Sowunmi has dragged the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to court for failing to convene a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

Sowumi filed the suit marked (FHC/ABJ/CS/T024) at the Federal High Court, Abuja and listed the PDP, Acting National Chairman, Mr Iliya Damagum and the National Secretary, Mr Samuel Anyanwu as respondents.

Other respondents are the National Organising Secretary, Mr.Umar Bature, National Auditor, Mr Okechukwu Daniel the National Treasurer, Mr Ahmed Yayari, the National Youth Leader Mr Muhammed Kadade and the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC).

Sowunmi, through his counsel led by Mr Anderson Asemota accused the party’s officers of failing in their responsibility of being accountable to members of the party.

He said this was based on the grounds that it was more than a year since the last NEC meeting was held yet the party leadership has refused to conduct mandatory quarterly meetings since the last elections.

The plaintiff, in his originating said that the NEC meeting was an important component of the party structure as it afforded members the opportunity to present quarterly reports on financial matters, including income and expenditures.

He, however, said that since the presidential and national assembly elections of 2023, as well as the gubernatorial elections there has been no such report.

He contended that refusing to hold the NEC meeting violated the party’s constitution.

He claimed that attempts by him to appeal to party officials to convene a NEC meeting were disregarded in spite of the pending elections in Ondo and Edo which required adequate preparation and planning.

He posed some questions for the court to interpret as part of efforts to support his suit.

“Whether upon a proper construction and interpretation of the provisions of Articles 31(2)(d),[4) &(5) of the Peoples’ Democratic Party Constitution(as amended in 2017), the plaintiff being a registered member and spokesperson of the party during the last general election is not obligated/entitled to bring this action to give effect to the aims and objectives of the PDP as enshrined in Article seven of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).

” To also ensure that these provisions of the PDP Constitution are observed and respected by members and national officers.

“Whether upon a proper construction and interpretation of the provisions of Articles 31(2)(d),(4) &(5) of the PDP Constitution the 1st to 7th defendants are not obligated to call for or cause to be called and held quarterly or at the request of one-third of members of the NEC of the PDP the meeting of the National Executive Committee of the PDP at which the refendants shall present quarterly financial reports on income and expenditure of the party to the members of the National Executive Committee.

“Whether upon a proper construction and interpretation of the provisions of Articles 31(2)(d),(4)&(5) of the PDP Constitution the 1st to 7th defendants are not obligated to call for or cause to be called and held quarterly or at the request of one-third of members of the NEC of the PDP the meeting of the National Executive Committee of the PDP at which the defendants shall present quarterly reports containing the activities of the PDP to the members of the National Executive Committee.”

He further prayed the should the questions posed for determination be resolved in his favour , the court should grant all the reliefs he was seeking.

“A declaration that under and by virtue of the provisions of Article 31(2)(d), (4) & (5) of the PDP Constitution, the plaintiff being a registered member and spokesperson of the party during the last election is obligated and/or entitled to bring this action to give effect to the aims and objectives of the PDP as enshrined in Article 7 of the party’s and to ensure that these provisions of the PDP Constitution are observed and respected by members and national officers.

“A declaration that under and by virtue of the provisions of Articles 31(2)(4)&(5) of the PDP Constitution and Section 82(1) of the Electoral Act, 2022, the 1st to 7th Defendants are obligated to call for or cause to be called and held quarterly or at the request of one-third of members of the NEC of the PDP the meeting of the National Executive Committee of the PDP.

“At this meeting, the 1st to 7th defendants shall present quarterly financial reports on income and expenditure of the party to the members of the National Executive Committee.

“A declaration that under and by virtue of the provisions of Article Articles 31(2)(4)&(5) of the PDP Constitution and Section 82(1) of the Electoral Act, 2022, the 1st to 7th defendants are obligated to call for or cause to be called and held quarterly or at the request of one-third of members of the NEC of the PDP the meeting of the National Executive Committee of the PDP at which the defendants shall present quarterly reports containing the activities of the PDP to the members of the National Executive Committee

He, therefore, prayed the court to make an order compelling the party’s officials to convene the NEC meeting and a restraining order preventing the party and INEC from further delays.

The findings of the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reveal that the 97th NEC meeting, the party’s highest decision making body was convened by the suspended National Chairman, Mr Iyorchia Ayu, on Sept. 8 2022. (NAN)

By Wandoo Sombo

