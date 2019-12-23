VIDEO: Sowore supporters, group clash in Abuja, Adeyanju allegedly beaten

Supporters of convener of #RevolutionNow, Mr Omoyele Sowore and a group of some youths clashed in Abuja on Monday.

ChannelsTV reports that activist Deji Adeyanju was allegedly beaten up by the group of young men, during protests by supporters of Sowore, and another group of protesters in Abuja.

The clash occurred in the presence of some police personnel outside the Headquarters of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in the Federal Capital Territory.

This took place after the pro-Sowore supporters demanded the release of the activist while the other group of protesters staged the demonstration in support of his continued detention.

The other group then attacked the pro-Sowore protesters who were at the commission to submit a petition against the Federal Government.

ChannelsTV confirmed that the attack occurred in the full view of the police who had to eventually intervene to restore calm.

The security operatives later made some arrests.