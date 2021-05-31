Sowore not shot in Abuja –Police

May 31, 2021 Favour Lashem



The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) says Mr Omoyele Sowore, the publisher of Sahara Reporters was not shot as being speculated in some sections social media. The Police Public Officer (PPRO) in the FCT, ASP Mariam Yusuf announced  this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.She said the clarification followed a viral message in some sections of the social media, purporting Sowore was shot by a female assistant commissioner of police at the Fountain, Abuja.The report said Sowore was allegedly shot during a protest at the Fountain, Abuja.


 “There is no record of such incident as at the time of this report,” she said. Yusuf said police operatives had professionally restored calm at the Fountain following attempts by a group of to incite public disturbance.She said the were resisted by police operatives to ensure there was no breakdown of and order.She enjoined FCT residents to remain calm and and pledged the commitment of the command to lives and property within the FCT.(NAN)

