Sowore: I received no letter from US Lawmakers – Malami

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN did not receive any correspondence from the lawmakers of the United State of America over Sowore as at the close of the work on 20th day of December, 2019.



The disclosure was made in a statement issued by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice and made available to newsmen. According to the statement issued on Sunday 22nd December, 2019 “foreign policy conventions do not support direct correspondence between the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and serving legislators of a foreign country”.



The statement noted that perhaps the Ministry of Foreign Affairs could be an appropriate Ministry for such correspondence and therefore reiterated the fact that Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami did not receive such a

letter.



“Attorney-General of the Federation finds media reports on the purported claim of such correspondence to his office, peddled by some unscrupulous elements in the society, as not only inappropriate but inaccurate”, the statement said.



“It is essential to put in the record that the so-called letter has not been received at the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN as the close of the work of Friday 20th December, 2019”.