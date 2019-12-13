Sowore: FG intensifies probe as AGF requests for case file

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami said that the Federal Government is committed to respecting the

sanctity of the rule of law, protecting the virtues of human rights and ensuring speedy dispensation of justice.



As part of deliberate efforts to probe emerging issues related to the recent imbroglio related to Omoyele Sowore’s case and for speedy dispensation of justice, the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice has requested that the case file in respect of charge pending before

the Federal High Court, Abuja be forwarded to his office.



This was disclosed in a statement issued by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, the Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Friday 13th December, 2019.



In a statement Dr. Gwandu said the request for the transfer of the case to the office of the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice wa contained in a letter dated 11th December, 2019 and addressed to the

Director General of the Department of State Services, National Headquarters Abuja.

The Solicitor General of the Federation and the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Dayo Apata, SAN who signed the letter refereed to a letter from the DSS office on 9th September, 2019.



According to the letter “the Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice upon a further review of the case has directed the immediate takeover of the prosecution of all charges in respect of Omoyole Sowore by the Federal Ministry of Justice in line with the provisions of Sections 150(1) and 174 (1) (a-c) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended)”.



The letter requested the Director to “promptly forward all the case files” in respect of Omoyele Sowore to the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.