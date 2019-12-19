Sowore: Court didn’t summon me –AGF Malami

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami was not summoned by the Federal Hight Court, Abuja in respect of the detention of Omoyele Sowore.



Malami made the disclosure in a statement issued by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, the Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations office of the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday 18th December, 2019.



The statement recalled that the issues that surrounded the subject matter borders on the application filed by Sowore’s lawyer on the 15th day of November 2019. The matter came up before Hon. Justice I E. Ekwo on the 6th day of December, 2019 for mention. The 1st & 2nd Respondents were represented in the court. The Court adjourned the matter to the 23rd day of

January, 2020 for the hearing of the substantive matter.



Surprisingly, on Tuesday the 17th day of December, 2019, the Applicant’s Counsel adopted an ex-parte application filed on the 15th day of November, 2019 before Hon. Justice I E. Ekwo.



However, the Court, being aware of the fact that parties have joined issues, ordered that the Deputy Chief Registrar (Litigation) shall inform the 1st & 2nd Respondents of the case and the next adjourned date.



The court order in question was only to bring to the notice of the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami and the Director General of the State Security Service to take notice that upon the motion ex-parte filed on November 15th that applicants want an expedite hearing of the matter.



According to the order obtained from the court “an order is hereby made that the Deputy Chief Registrar (Litigation) of this Court shall bring this case and the next date of hearing to the notice and attention of the 1st and 2nd Defendants”.



Buttressing the fact that the timing for hearing falls during the holiday season the court said “an order is hereby made remitting this file to the Hon. Chief Judge for assignment of this case to Vacation Judge for hearing as the next date of hearing falls within the vacation period”.



“The Court also ordered that the casefile be remitted to the Hon. Chief Judge for assignment to the vacation Judge for hearing as the next adjourned date of hearing falls within the vacation period. It is noteworthy that the day or date of the next adjourned date was not indicated in the order of the Court.



“Therefore, flowing from the above and the Order from the Court dated Tuesday, the 17th day of December 2019 there were no evidence to show that the Director DSS and the Attorney-General of the Federation have been summoned by the Court as some individuals want to allude,” the press release said.