Southwest NARPPMAN maps out 10-year development plan 

The SouthWest National Rubber Producers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria (NARPPMAN) has set out 10-year development plan for the establishment of hectares of rubber plantation in the region.

This is as the association called on the Southwest Governors to prioritise rubber farming because of its tendency to become a major foreign exchange earner, create employment and bolster the economy.

This was made known by Mr. Jeremiah Oluwatosin, Chairman of Osun NARPPMAN and convener of the meeting at a maiden stakeholders meeting, held at ODUACCIMA Cocoa House in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, he said the Southwest NARPPMAN agreed to meet the Governors to intimate them about how rubber farming could help in galvanising the economy, make it a major export commodity and create employment for the teeming youths.

The association who also said the commodity could generate billions of Naira for the region and reduce unemployment also plan to meet with the Yoruba Obas on the issue of lands to cultivate massive rubber in the region as contained in the 10-year plan.

The Southwest NARPPMAN also planning the launching of development/intervention fund in the range of about N500 billion in August/September, this year, noting that it has finalised modalities for setting up agriculture cooperative society for members in which members can access credit facility, get technical service, hire machinery, haulage and advise on distribution, sales and marketing.

Oluwatosin in his opening speech said research studies have confirmed that some other countries of the world like Malaysia reap good revenue from rubber saying, “this can be a game changer for Nigeria if the crop is given necessary attention”.

According to him, rubber is rich in by-products, and this keep increasing as technology advances, it is highly profitable crop with hidden treasures that can be explored for our economic liberation.

“It is this desire to use agriculture and particularly the commercial plantation of rubber to stimulate massive industrialisation of the SouthWest, generate huge employment opportunities for the teeming youths which will eventually serve as the much needed panacea to curb social vices in the mould of kidnapping, armed robbery, thuggery.

“In the days of Late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, were not era of crude oil exploration, but he used agriculture to lift the region, make life easy for the people, he encouraged planting of cocoa trees, rubber, cashew, kolanut, coconut and used the revenue to build Liberty Stadium, the Cocoa House, WNBS, WNTV.

He however said the meeting was convened as people in the rubber industry to brainstorm and bring out ideas that can help in rescuing the zone and Nigeria in general from further descend into economic pit.

So, in order to showcase and enlighten the government, as well as individuals on rubber, the association is participating in the forthcoming Odua International Agriculture Trade Fair, holding at Expoyo complex between May 31st and June 11th, saying that the trade fair with theme “Food Security System for Sustainable Development and Wealth Creation”, will hold in collaboration with all the six sSouthwest states.

Strategic partners for the trade fair are IITA, Dangote, Federal Ministry of Agriculture, BOA, Zenith Bank, Wema bank, Jaiz bank, Firstbank, SARO among others.

Present at the event were Oladapo Olanrewaju, Chairman, Ondo state, NARPPMAN, Dele Odulaja, former Commissioner for Forestry in Ogun State, and elder in NARPPMAN, Jeremiah Oluwatosin, Chairman, Osun and convener of maiden meeting of South West, NARPPMAN, Oladele MacDaniel, Chairman Ogun State, Alo Adejuyigbe, Chairman, Lagos state, NARPPMAN, John Ogungbile, Chairman, Oyo state, Ademola Sote an elder from Ogun state, Vice President of NACCIMA, Kola Akosile and Bisi Makanjuola among others.

