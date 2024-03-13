Southern senators resuscitate Forum, elect Sen. Abiru as Chairman

By Haruna Salami

Southern Senators’ Forum (SSF came alive Wednesday with the Chairman Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, Adetokunbo Abiru (Lagos East) emerging as chairman.

This happened a day after the chairman of Northern Senators’ Forum (NSF), Senator Abdul Ningi was suspended from Senate for three months over allegation that 2024 budget padded.

Ningi subsequently resigned his position as Chairman, NSF.

Abiru took over from Senate leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, (Ekiti Central) who was the chairman of the forum in the 9th Assembly.

Abiru at a news conference after his emergence following a meeting of Senators from the South West, South South and the South East, said the SSF would partner with the Northern Senators’ Forum (NSF) to move the country forward.

“This forum, the Southern Senators’ Forum is to champion the course of Nigeria and Nigerians.

“We have our Northern brothers with the Northern Senators’ Forum. We will work together with the Northern Senators’ Forum to move the country forward”, Abiru said.

According to him the SSF will roll out its plans for the betterment of the region and Nigeria.

“We will work out our plans. The last leadership has transferred power to us. We have been running the forum as if we don’t exist.

Abiru said “the present leader of the Senate was the leader of the Southern Senators’ Forum. He was too engaged on other issues, but we now have new leadership which is headed by me”.

Others elected as officials of the forum are Senators Victor Umeh (Anambra Central), Vice Chairman, Mpigi Barinada (Rivers South) Secretary, Asuquo Ekpenyong (Cross River South), Public Relations Officer and Kenneth Eze (Ebonyi Central) Treasurer of the forum.