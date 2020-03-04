Southern Parkway: FCTA moves to enforce one-way traffic flow

Following the substantial completion of the Southern Parkway in the FCT and opening same for use by motorists, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has said it would begin enforcement activities on the road by Monday next week to ensure that motorists adhere to its proper usage.

The Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Territory Development Authority (FCDA), Engr. Umar Gambo Jibrin, who made this disclosure in Abuja on Monday, March 2, after inspecting the road, said a lot of road signages have also been provided on the road to guide motorists.

The Southern Parkway, in the Abuja Master Plan forms the major spine of the Capital City and one of the longest Abuja roads from the Central Business District traversing all the four phases of the Federal Capital City with facilities like streetlights, recreational, café centres and under passes among others. It is designed to complement the Northern Parkway, the major arterial running across Mabushi.

Engr. Jibrin who noted that the series of conflicts being experienced on the road is as a result of motorists moving in the wrong directions, said officials of the Road Traffic Services as well as the FCT Transport Secretariat would be deployed to the road by Monday next week to ensure compliance. He also advised motorists to pay adequate attention to the road signs that have been placed on the road as guide.

According to him, “The Minister has asked that we should commence enforcement and we are going to do that by Monday the 9th of this month. First and foremost, you will see that a lot of signage have been placed along the road. This has been there since December. We have had this in place for people to understand that eventually, this is the way this movement will be.”

Engr. Gambo Jibrin further explained that movement on the road is mainly one directional, adding that the road does not provide for driving in the reverse direction.

He said “so, from Monday 9th March, 2020, vehicular movement on the Southern Parkway would be in one-way rotational mode. This means that all motorists coming from Muhammadu Buhari Way wishing to access ICRC, Shagalinku restaurant, FCTA/FCDA Secretariat towards Jaiz Bank and Benue House junction will keep to the right lane and then turn at Silverbird Entertainment Center (Shoprite) by Yar’adua Centre and Sheraton Hotel and Towers moving straight towards the National Mosque, CBN Headquarters, Christian (Ecumenical) Centre to again access NTA, FCTA/FCDA, Shagalinku restaurant or proceed to access Area 8 through Muhammadu Buhari Way”.

The Executive Secretary continued “eventually, when the bridge is concluded on Muhammadu Buhari Way, you can move over there and crossover up to Nnamdi Azikiwe, which we call Ring Road One. If you want to do a U-turn and come back for whatever reason, you can do at the traffic light and then you also come in through the other side of it and then you can head on to ICRC and on to the other FCTA Headquarters”.

“So, from now on, we are urging that people should be very observant. These signs have been there long before now. So, it’s meant for motorists to take note of them and make sure that you don’t move in the wrong direction,” he said.

The Acting Transport Secretary, Mrs. Alice Odey- Achu, who accompanied the Executive Secretary on the inspection tour, noted that the directional signs which have been placed on the road for several months should be adequate guide for motorists.

She reiterated that officials of the FCT Transport Secretariat would be on groundTO show motorists the correct way in case they miss the directional signs.

“I think that the sign should be enough for people who are drivers. But we will still have our men on the way guiding us, reminding us that there are road signs to observe,” she added.

A massive publicity and public enlightenment campaign is expected to commence to properly guide motorists she added.