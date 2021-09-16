Southern Nigeria governors in closed-door meeting in Enugu

  governors of states in Southern Nigeria are currently in a closed-door meeting at Government House, Enugu, News of Nigeria (NAN) reports.


Southern Nigeria is made up of 17 states in three geopolitical zones of country; namely, South-East, South-South and South-West.

As at time of filing this report, nine governors and seven deputy governors had arrived.

governors present are Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom, Babajide Sanwolu of Lagos and Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta.

Others are Governors Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo, Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun, Douye Diri of Bayelsa, Dapo of Ogun.

deputy governors in attendance are; Mr Bisi Egbeyemi of Ekiti, Mr Rauf Olaniyan of Oyo, Dr Kelechi Igwe of Ebonyi, Ude Oko-Chukwu of Abia, Mr Philip Shuaibu of Edo, Prof. Ivara Esu of and Prof. Placid Njoku of Imo.

Meanwhile, Anambra not represented in meeting.

NAN further reports that meeting had previously held in Asaba in and Lagos. (NAN)

