Southern Nigeria governors in closed-door meeting in Enugu

The governors of states in Southern Nigeria are currently in a closed-door meeting at the Government House, Enugu, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Southern Nigeria is made up of 17 states in three geopolitical zones of the country; namely, South-East, South-South and South-West.

As at the time of filing this report, nine governors and seven deputy governors had arrived.

The governors present are Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom, Babajide Sanwolu of Lagos and Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta.

Others are Governors Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo, Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun, Douye Diri of Bayelsa, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun.

The deputy governors in attendance are; Mr Bisi Egbeyemi of Ekiti, Mr Rauf Olaniyan of Oyo, Dr Kelechi Igwe of Ebonyi, Chief Ude Oko-Chukwu of Abia, Mr Philip Shuaibu of Edo, Prof. Ivara Esu of Cross River and Prof. Placid Njoku of Imo.

Meanwhile, Anambra was not represented in the meeting.

NAN further reports that the meeting had previously held in Asaba in Delta and Lagos. (NAN)

