Southern Kaduna Youth Forum adopts Uba Sani for Governor, says Chairman

The Southern Kaduna Youth Stakeholders’ Forum, says it has adopted Senator Uba Sani as its candidate in Saturday’s gubernatorial election in the state

This assertion was made by Chief Mock Samuel Kure, Chairman, Southern Kaduna Youth Stakeholders Forum at a press conference held at Sabo Tasha Kaduna where the group adopted the All Progressives Congress, APC ticket of Uba Sani/Hadiza Balarabe on Monday

Samuel Kure said at the press conference, “We have adopted Sen. Uba Sani the Candidate under the platform of the APC as our gubernatorial Candidate in the March 11th governorship election for the fact that we cannot afford to lose touch with the center as it is crystal clear that the man Sen. Uba Sani is the man to beat in this election, we as a people have played the opposition role for so long and have not benefitted from it, the reason why we have been retrogressing.

He added, “We have resolved to take advantage of our numbers and to mobilize as many votes as possible to see that he comes out victorious, we are going to prove a point that we are neither a people of ethnic nor religious biases.

“We are going to engage him even after he has won and subsequently sworn -in to make sure he delivers his promises made to the people of Kaduna State especially the Southern Kaduna People.

After reviewing all the candidates in the election, the youth forum chairman said, “Sen. Uba Sani of the APC, a serving Senator representing Kaduna Central at the National Assembly has proven to be a man with the capacity to deliver, looking at the number of bills he sponsored as a first termer in the Senate and the human developmental programs he initiated that has direct bearing to the people of his district, such as the provision of scholarship to students, the first Senator in the history of our state to draw a project worth N4bn to his Constituency, that is the Faculty of Engineering at the Kaduna State University, currently under construction at the permanent site. He brought at least a physical project in all the 7 Local Government at makes up his Constituency, ranging from Youth neighborhood/sports Centre to Skill acquisitions centers, to the training of more than 1,000 fish farmers and equipping them with the necessary start-up kits, so also in health.

“He has consistently maintained that the present administration’s Urban Renewal Programme has now given a new lift to the city center and its adjoining communities, it is now time for these massive developmental projects to be taken to the rural communities which the Southern Kaduna Communities fall under.

“He has proven to be a gender-sensitive person in recognition of the role of women in the society by retaining a woman as his running mate. Also, as a civil society advocate, he fought for our democracy and we are sure he will protect it.

“The APC administration of Gov. Nasiru El-Rufai has been able to unprecedentedly carry the youth along unlike the past administrations in Kaduna State which has been possible through the support of Sen. Uba Sani

Other candidates in the gubernatorial race Isa Ashiru Kudan of the PDP, LP party candidate Jonathan Asake, and Sen. Hunkuyi of the NNPP.