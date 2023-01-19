Southern Kaduna embrace APC’s Uba Sani at Town Hall Meetings

The people of Kagarko, Jaba and Kachia local governments have endorsed the gubernatorial candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna state, Senator Uba Sani.

At the various Town Hall meetings held at the three local government areas, stakeholders resolved to vote for APC.

Senator Uba Sani promised to incorporate traditional rulers in the security architecture to tackle insecurity when voted into office.

The senator who made the pledge in Kagarko when he went to campaign, said that traditional rulers are closer to the people and can gather intelligence and share with security agents.

The gubernatorial candidate further said that his administration will continue to respect the traditional institution.

Senator Uba Sani also promised to focus on skills acquisition for youths, adding that government will empower them afterwards to be self reliant.

The candidate also said that his administration will construct the Jere-Kagarko road when voted into office.

The APC campaign train was also at Jaba local government where he promised that his administration provide them with dividends of democracy.

He advised them to shun politicians that campaign on the basis of tribe and ethnicity, adding that such politicians are out to divide the people for their selfish ends.

Senator Uba Sani listed sons and daughters of Jaba local government that are in the Governor Nasir El Rufai administration.

The APC team was also at Kachia