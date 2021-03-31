Communities in Kauru and Kajuru Local Government Areas of Kaduna State, on Wednesday signed a joint agreement to promote sustainable peace in the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the agreement, signed in Kafanchan, was facilitated by the Centre For Humanitarian Dialogue to deepen peace building efforts in the area.

In his remarks, Mr Cafra Caino, Executive Chairman of Kajuru Local Government pledged the council’s committed to sustainable peace in Southern Kaduna.

He noted that there was no alternative to peace, in view of recent crisis in the area which had turned many into widows, orphans and homeless.

“For anybody who has known or witnessed what happened in Kajuru in 2019 and 2020, it is something we will live to remember for the rest of our lives.

“Violence and crisis has created widows and orphans in our midst. It is important to put all our efforts so that the fight against violence is sustained.

“Part of our responsibility is to be partners in anything that will bring development and progress to the local government,” he added.

He commended the Centre for its peace building efforts in Kajuru.

“This is a day that sets us on a progressive path to peace building. The intervention of the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue is timely and we have seen the result.

“We are grateful for your intervention and we will like to do more with you.”

According to him, misunderstanding was part and parcel of human relationship, but how they resolved them mattered.

He cautioned the people against taking laws into their hands even in the face of provocation and urged them to channel their grievances through lawful means. (NAN)

