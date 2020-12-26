Southern Kaduna: Cleric, wife kidnapped in Jema’a LGA – Official

Kaduna state Government says Security agencies have reported the kidnapping of Apostle Emmanuel Egoh Bako and his wife Cindy Bako in Jema’a local government area.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a statement Saturday.

Citing the report by Security agencies, Aruwan said, unidentified gunmen attacked the Albarka praying camp along the Afana-Fadan Kagoma-Kwoi road. They fired sporadically, hitting a vehicle as can be seen in the attached pictures, before abducting Apostle Bako, his wife and one Mr Douglas from the camp.

The commissioner said troops arrived the location and pursued the kidnappers who were however able to escape with the victims.

Apostle Bako is the State Chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria.