Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders urge communities to defend their land against terrorists

By Amen Gajira

The Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders Association (SKCLA), on Saturday called on people in the area to protect their communities from being taken over by bandits and terrorists.



SCKLA made the call in a communique read by it’s Chairman, Apostle Emmanuel Kure, at the 20th annual Southern Kaduna Prayer Summit in Kafanchan.



“The Association observed that Southern Kaduna was under siege and held a meeting.



“The meeting called on the people of Southern Kaduna to rise and protect their God-given land from those who want to take their ancestral land by force.



“This is so as they have no other place they can call home.



“Southern Kaduna has no new land to go to, and so this one must be protected by all means, that is economically, socially, spiritually and politically.



“The people must by all means prevent a take over of the land by bandits and terrorists,” he added.



The group commended the efforts of the security agencies in the fight against insurgency but urged them to do more.



It emphasised the need for the youth to respect constituted authorities of their communities.



It also called on all Fulanis who had been living in peace in their previous settlements in Southern Kaduna to return and work with the locals to keep the peace in the land.



SCKLA, however, decried the inclusion of Fulani leaders known as Ardos in the composition of the traditional councils of Chiefdoms in the area as other tribes, it said, were not part of the emirate traditional councils in the north.



“Ardos have no business in the composition of the traditional councils.



“In other parts of the north, from Kano to Sokoto, other tribes are not part of their emirate traditional councils.



‘They are only invited to special meetings to be given instructions to pass to their people.



SCKLA alluded the fact that the problem of Southern Kaduna lied more on the economic backwardness of the people.



It therefore called on the wealthy sons and daughters of the land to build industries in the zone to process local resources like ginger, mango, oranges and tourism site.



The Association enjoined church leaders to encourage members to join political parties, to bring Christian values and morals to governance.(NAN)

