Leaders of Southern Ijaw Constituency II, in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area (SILGA) of Bayelsa have expressed gratitude to Gov. Douye Diri on the ongoing Yenagoa-Oporoma Road project.

The Leader of the House of Assembly and member representing Southern Ijaw Constituency II, Mr Monday Obolo, gave the appreciation when they paid a courtesy visit to the governor at the Government House, Yenagoa, on Wednesday.

He said that the visit was to appreciate the governor for what the people described as his bold step towards completing the Yenagoa-Oporoma Road.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Yenagoa-Oporoma Road project was initiated by former Governor of Bayelsa, Sen. Seriake Dickson, while Diri’s administration continued with it.

Obolo said that the governor’s move demonstrated his love for the people of the constituency and Southern Ijaw at large, saying that posterity would be kind to him and his administration.

He assured the governor that the people of the constituency would work with him to ensure his administration succeeded.

Speaking, Prof. Francis Sikoki, from the constituency said that the road project had spanned more than 60 years.

He described the road as very crucial to the people of the local government area and the state at large given its economic significance.

He said that for the first time in the history of the state, Southern Ijaw had five cabinet members in addition to other top positions, including the Secretary to the State Government.

Gov. Diri, while responding, commended them for the appreciation and restated his commitment to developing the whole state.

He thanked the Southern Ijaw people for taking ownership of the Yenagoa-Oporoma road project and for protecting it against the practice where people stopped construction works due to selfish demands.

“In Ijaw culture, we always show appreciation. Whether you came or not, you are the ones who asked me to do it. That road is for you; it is for us in the state. You are actually the owners.

“Under this government, we must break that jinx of Oporoma being a local government headquarters that is not accessible by road.

“Breaking that jinx means we must construct the bridge to Oporoma,” he said.

Diri assured that funds would not be a problem to completing the project given its importance not just to the people of SILGA but to the state at large.

He stressed the need for communities to avoid the temptation of signing Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMOUs) with companies without involving the state government.

He assured that government existed to protect their interests and empower them. (NAN)

