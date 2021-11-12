Southern Governors’ Forum congratulates Soludo, winner of Anambra’s governorship election

The Southern Governors Forum (SGF) has congratulated Prof. Charles Soludo for winning the Nov. 6 governorship election in Anambra.

The congratulatory message was conveyed by the forum’s chairman, Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, through Mr Donald Ojogo, the state’s Commissioner for Information and Orientation.

Akeredolu also commended the people of Anambra for turning out en-masse to exercise their franchise in spite of security challenges that had pervaded the state over time.

He charged Soludo to brace up for the Herculean job ahead.

He also noted that the security and economic challenges in the southern part of the country and the nation at large required joint efforts and unalloyed commitment.

“We look forward to working with Soludo under the auspices of the SGF for the peace, security and development of Anambra, southern Nigeria, and the country at large.

“No doubt, we will be happy to explore the experience of the governor-elect as it relates to the economy and also to help in our efforts to keep the people of southern Nigeria safe.

“Soludo’s experience as a consummate economist will be of great asset to the good people of Anambra, the Southern Governors’ Forum and indeed the entire country.

“Our efforts toward economic integration and enhanced socio-economic relationship in the SGF will undoubtedly, be boosted in many respects.

“On behalf of my colleagues in the SGF, I congratulate Prof. Soludo and wish him the best as he prepares for the Herculean task ahead,’’ Akeredolu said. (NAN)

