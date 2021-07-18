Southern Governors’ demand for 5% derivation in order – A’Ibom Gov.

Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom says the five per cent on oil derivation demanded by Governors in the south is not too much, “considering the devastating effects on members of our communities”.



The governor stated this while fielding questions from newsmen in Minna on Saturday.



“The current three per cent is too little, considering the risks and hazards members of oil producing areas are subjected to.



“The fishermen can no longer earn a living because of oil spillage while the farmers cannot farm. There are numerous other challenges confronting members of oil communities,” he said.



On the Petrol Industry Bill (PIB), he said that members of the National Assembly had performed their duties and that the Southern Governors could not take away their functions, but pointed out that more resources were required to assist oil producing communities.



According to him, the affected Governors will study the PIB carefully and react to it.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that members of the Senate And House of Representatives recently passed the PIB with recommendations on funds for host communities generating much interest. (NAN)

