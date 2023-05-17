Southern Borno canvasses support for Betara as Speaker, 10th Assembly 

By Femi Ogunshola

The Southern Borno Development Association (SBDA) has called on Nigerians to support Rep. Aliyu Betara (APC-Borno) in his quest to emerge as the Speaker of the 10th National Assembly.



A spokesperson for the SBDA, Mr Dauda Danladi, said this at a news conference in Abuja on Wednesday.



Dauda, a former Nigerian Ambassador to Pakistan, described Betara as a man who adhered strictly to the rule of law, adding that he had what it took to provide quality leadership to the house as its speaker.



He appealed to the All Progressives Congress (APC) to allow Betara the chance to be the speaker of the 10th Assembly.



He said Betara as the speaker would provide a purposeful representation, this according to him was the reason the Borno people purchased his nomination form through voluntary donation.



He said Betara had added value to the people of Borno and his constituency which had been placed on the path of social and economic development.



“Betara’s contribution extended beyond his primary constituency with the establishment of cancer center in all geopolitical zones.



“He is a detrabalised Nigerians which explains why his supporters cut across the country and his acceptance to lead the house of representatives,” he said.



Dauda said Betara had all it took to be a successful speaker of the House judging from the way he had conducted himself since he became a member. (NAN)