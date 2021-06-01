Southeast Governors call for probe into Gulak’s death

The South East Governors’ forum has urged agencies to immediately arrest those responsible for the murder of Alhaji Ahmed Gulak, an APC Chieftain.This is contained in a statement issued by the Chairman of the forum and .  David Umahi of Ebonyi on Tuesday after a virtual meeting on the situation in the zone.

The forum described the murder of Gulak, in Owerri, Imo, as a national catastrophe.

“It is with a rude shock we received the news of the unfortunate of Alhaji Ahmed Gulak in the hands of the senseless gunmen.

”We, on behalf of the of South East, condemn the act and we charge agencies to immediately deploy officers and men to arrest the and make them face justice, we, however, pray to God to grant the rest in eternity”.

The governors condoled  the Gulak’s family, the Adamawa Government and Nigerians in .

“We assure our fellow northern governors of our commitment to unravel all masterminds of the act.

“The forum urges the public to exercise restraint and allow security agencies continue with investigations while assuring all those involved in the act will be brought to justice,” the forum said. (NAN)

