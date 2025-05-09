Southeast Dev’t Commission urge youths to have confidence in government

Mr Mark Okoye, Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Southeast Development Commission (SEDC) has called on youths in the region to have confidence in government

Mr Mark Okoye, Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Southeast Development Commission (SEDC) has called on youths in the region to have confidence in government and hold their elected representatives accountable.

Okoye made the call during a reception organised in his honour by youth organisations in Anambra on Friday.

Some of the youth groups include: Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing, National Youth Council of Nigeria, Not Too Young to Run, National Union of Anambra State Students and Political Support Groups.

Okoye said it had been observed that years of neglect and unmet expectations had created the attitude of indifference among them but regretted that ignorance was also a worrisome factor for their non participation in governance.

The MD said that the Southeast youths must see themselves as bonafide components of Nigerian construct and go for their rights with boldness and full rights of citizenship.

He described the President Bola Tinubu’s administration as youth friendly with a good number of under 40 years persons heading Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

He urged them to embrace Federal Government policies and programmes by filling their quota in opportunities such as NELFUND loan for undergraduates, business support fund, recruitment in Army, Police and other opportunities.

According to him, “We are part of the Nigerian construct and we must participate in governance, we must identify what’s ours and go for it and we have to find out if those leaders representing us are doing enough, we should hold them accountable.

“Southeast has the lowest application for NELFUND, we are lowest in application for Nigeria, Police and Army, there are various Federal Government initiatives to support businesses but we are not accessing it.

“Youths have a great future in President Tinubu’s administration, who would have believed that this job would have gone to a youth, let us appreciate and support this government it,” he said.

Okoye said the Southeast owed President Bola Tinubu a debt of gratitude for creating the SEDC within one year in office whereas six military administrations and five presidents failed to do it in 54 years.

He said SEDC was a platform for investing in infrastructure in the region, adding that the Commission would work with the five Governors to make Southeast the most preferred investment destination in Nigeria

He said the vision was to develop Southeast not just for the people of the region but for the entire country. He added that collaboration and development of states would be in their areas of comparative advantages.

He said the SEDC had robust programmes for young people and would work with youths across Southeast states and give them platform for greater opportunities.

“The SEDC is focused and ready to work with governors and groups, our development roadmap was approved two days after inauguration, we are working towards a prosperous Southeast not just for Igbos but for the entire country.

“We shall Invest in mechanised farming, infrastructure that would open up industrial parks, create technology hubs in universities and support our youths to take part in the sports sector which is about a $700bn economy.

In his address of welcome, Mr Tochukwu Obiadi, a youth leader thanked President Tinubu for finding Okoye worthy of appointment as MD/CEO of SEDC while pledging commitment of Anambra youths to work with the Commission to achieve its development objectives.

Mr Ken Okoli said the appointment of Okoye was an indication that youths had taken centre stage in governance at the national level.

Okoli said they were happy that youths were the key drivers of the Renewed Hope economic transformation agenda and that the SEDC commission under Okoye would make the region be part of the centre.

Mr Chineme Oguegbe, Chairman of Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises in Anambra said Okoye was not just the Chairman of SEDC but a role model whom youths looked forward to.

Oguegbe urged the Commission to come up with a policy for youth development and empowerment in

the region.