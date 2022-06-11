South West Speakers condemn Owo Church attack, commiserate with Gov. Akeredolu

By Oluwafemi Ojo

The South-West Conference of Speakers has condemned the gruesome attack on a Catholic church in Owo during which over 40 people lost their lives.



The Chairman, South-West Speaker’s Conference who is the Speaker Ondo State House of Assembly, Bamidele Oleyelogun, described the attack as wicked on innocent worshippers who were only performing religious obligation to their creator.



This is contained in a press statement issued on Saturday by the Director of Information Services of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Sehinde Fanokun, in Akure.



Oleyelogun observed that the ancient town of Owo, which was known for peace before the strike by terrorists caused havoc to many households affected by the ugly trend.



He noted that state lawmakers in the region did well in passing the regional security network code-name ‘amotekun’, which he said has performed excellently in securing the South-West region.



The chairman called on other security agencies to intensify efforts and harmonise their operations with a view to securing the lives and property of people which are daily being threatened.

Oleyelogun, on behalf of other Speakers in the South-West region, commended Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for taking bold steps on security issues in the sub-region.



The Speakers commiserated with the Governor, Owo community and the Roman Catholic community and urged residents to be vigilant and report strange movements in the community to law enforcement agents.



The body of South-West Speakers also advised Governors in the sub-region to jointly embark on aeriel surveillance of the entire South-West, using helicopters or drones.



The speakers also called on amotekun to intensify efforts at joint border patrol of the sub-region to checkmate influx of criminal-minded individuals. (NAN)

