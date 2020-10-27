South-West Senators visit Lagos, sue for peace

South-West Senators on Tuesday visited the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to commiserate with him and Lagosians on the mayhem arising from the EndSARS protest.

Addressing the media, the lawmakers, led by Sen. Ajayi Boroffice, said that the Senate was pained by the level of damage and sued for peace for the progress of the state and the nation at large.

“We are concerned about the gravity of the damage to life and property in Lagos and other places.

“We are going to move a motion in the Senate to urge the Federal Government to come to the assistance of Lagos State because the burden of the damage will be too much for Lagos alone to bear,´´ he said.