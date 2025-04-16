South-West PDP congress returns Ajisafe, 21 other excos unopposed

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), South-West congress, on Wednesday, returned Mr Kamorudeen Ajisafe as the South-West Zonal Chairman of the party.

By David Adeoye

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the election took place during the zonal congress of the party held on Wednesday at the Theophilus Ogunwusi Hall, UCH, Ibadan.

The election, which produced the 22-member zonal executive, unopposed, also saw the emergence of Mr Muyiwa Obagunwa as Zonal Secretary, Mr Adeyemo Adetunji as Zonal Treasurer and Mr Yahaya Adeleke as Zonal Financial Secretary.

Among other elected zonal executive are: Benson Adegbenro – Organising Secretary, Mrs Bosede Adedibu – Zonal Women leader and Mr Shefiu Adesina – Auditor.

In his acceptance speech, Ajisafe, on behalf of the executives, pledged to move the party forward while soliciting for support from party leaders.

He assured all party members that the PDP would win more states in the zone under his chairmanship.

In his welcome address, the host and Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde, charged party members in the zone to remain united.

According to him, unity among everyone would enhance progress of the party.

Makinde stated that the success of the zonal election would be a reference point for the forthcoming national congress.

In his goodwill message, Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun, said the success of the election had confirmed that Southwest PDP remained one entity, while urging other PDP zones to emulate the zone.

Adeleke lauded the party members for their resilience and commitment to the party regardless of the crisis that had rocked it.

NAN also reports that Chief Olabode George and PDP candidate during 2023 governorship election in Ogun, Chief Ladi Adebutu were among party chieftains that participated in the congress.

Former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Emmanuel Udom, supervised the conduct of the election, while representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) obseved the conduct of the election. (NAN)