South West Development Commission bill passes 2nd reading

A Bill for an Act to establish the South West Development Commission sailed through second reading in the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

The bill which was sponsored by Rep. Olufemi Fakeye (APC-Osun) seeks to advance infrastructural development in the region.

Leading the debate, Fakeye said that the South West Development Commission, when established, would receive and manage funds from Allocation of the Federation Account, including donations and gift.

He said that the commission would be charged with the responsibility of reconstruction and rehabilitation of roads, houses and other infrastructural damages suffered by the region.

He also said that there was need to tackle the ecological problem and any other related environmental or developmental challenges in the South West.

Supporting the motion, Rep. Nasir Ahmed (APC-Kano) called on members to support the bill as people of all tribes and religions in the country could be found in the region.

He said that the house had passed similar bill for North East and South West, saying that “what is good for goose is good for the gander.”



Also, Rep. Abbas Tajudeen (APC-Kaduna) said that each Zone in the country had one challenge or the other and needed support to address them.

Rep. Nicholas Ossai (PDP-Delta) said that for the economy of Nigeria to develop, there was need to develop infrastructure in the South West.(NAN)