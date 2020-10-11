South West APC congratulates Akeredolu on re-election

The leadership and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the South West has congratulated Ondo State Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu and the entire people of the state for the victory recorded during the Saturday, Oct. 10, Gubernatorial election.

APC South West said the people of Ondo state had spoken clearly and loudly in a peaceful, credible and transparent election.

South West APC Zonal Publicity Secretary, Karounwi Oladapo, said this in a statement congratulating Akeredolu in Ado-Ekiti on Sunday.

“The new and fresh mandate given to APC in Ondo State is an endorsement of the APC and Akeredolu’s performance in the last four years.

“It is also a challenge for an improved performance during his second term.

“The party and indeed Akeredolu, will neither disappoint nor betray the trust and confidence of the people of Ondo State.

“APC will not cede an inch of its political base and territory in the South West to the opposition PDP or any other political party.

“Rather, it will continue to consolidate on its gains in the five APC controlled states in the zone.

“The party will also reclaim Oyo State, which it lost by default in 2019 come 2023 by God’s Grace,” Oladapo said.

APC South West also commends the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and the security agencies for their professional conduct before, during and after the election in Ondo State. (NAN)